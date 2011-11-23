*Securian Financial to pay investor $2.4 million

By Suzanne Barlyn

NEW YORK, Nov 23 Securian Financial Services Inc must pay an investor $2.4 million for failed investments in real estate limited partnerships, which one of its brokers allegedly sold through a business outside of the firm, a securities arbitration panel has ruled.

Securian Financial, the brokerage arm of St. Paul, Minnesota-based Securian Financial Group Inc, was found liable in a claim filed by a Detroit, Michigan-based investor, Frank Taylor.

Taylor alleged the firm misrepresented the real estate investments as being safe, according to a ruling by a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Arbitration panel on Nov. 17. He also alleged the firm failed to supervise its broker.

Complaints such as Taylor's arise periodically, especially following an economic downturn, a Securian spokeswoman said in a statement. "We disagree with the allegations made by Mr. Taylor, and are disappointed by the panel's conclusion," she said.

So-called outside business activities, in which advisers take on a second job or engage in a new business venture, are an ongoing problem for brokerage firms.

Industry rules require that brokers get their firm's permission before starting an outside business activity, but some brokers don't always comply.

Brokerages can also be liable for harm caused to investors who are not informed that the broker's activities are separate from the firm.

OUTSIDE BUSINESS

Taylor went to a Securian adviser in 2003 to develop an investment plan, according to his lawyer, Jon Bylsma of Varnum LLP in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The adviser recommended buying $4.2 million in promissory notes for investments in real estate limited liability companies, according to Bylsma. But the notes became worthless by the end of 2006, Bylsma said.

The adviser sold the notes through a business outside of the firm that Securian failed to supervise, said Bylsma. Taylor did not realize the investment was not a Securian product, he said.

Taylor, and a limited liability company he set up to hold the investments, had asked for full reimbursement of the $4.2 million investment when they filed the claim in August, according to the ruling.

Taylor reached a separate settlement with Salvatore Durso, a Securian supervisor in Lansing, Mich., whom they originally named in the claim.

Bylsma declined to comment on the settlement terms. Durso and his lawyer didn't immediately return calls requesting comment.

Securian is also liable for interest on the $2.4 million ruling. The panel also directed it to pay the full $8,400 in forum fees, which it traditionally splits between parties, according to lawyers.

Arbitrators did not include a reason for their decision, as is typical in most FINRA arbitration rulings.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Chelsea Emery)