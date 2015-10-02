Oct 2 Funds affiliated with private equity firm
Hellman & Friedman LLC have agreed to buy Bain Capital's stake
in Sweden's Securitas Direct Verisure Group, giving H&F control
of the home alarms company, the firms said on Friday.
The value of the deal was not disclosed, but the companies
said it was the largest in H&F's 30-year history.
Bain and H&F bought Securitas Direct from Swedish buyout
group EQT in 2011 in a deal that a source valued at 20 billion
Swedish crowns ($3.1 billion). (reut.rs/1M67Mx4)
Securitas Direct, a provider of professionally monitored
fire and intrusion alarms, has more than 1.9 million customers
in 13 countries in Europe and Latin America and has more than
9,000 employees and partners, the companies said.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)