LONDON Oct 5 Bankers have lined up 3 billion euros ($3.37 billion) of debt to back Hellman & Friedman's (H&F) acquisition of a stake in Sweden's Securitas Direct Verisure Group that it did not already own and refinance existing debt, banking sources said on Monday.

H&F announced that it agreed to buy Bain Capital's stake in Securitas Direct on October 2, which gives it control of the home alarms company.

The value of the deal was not disclosed, but H&F is expected to invest an additional $500 million, which takes the value of the equity to about $1.5 billion.

Bain and H&F bought Securitas Direct from Swedish buyout group EQT in 2011 in a deal with an enterprise value of 21 billion Swedish crowns ($2.52 billion).

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Nordea are leading the new debt financing, which will include both leveraged loans and high yield bonds, the sources said.

A bank meeting is scheduled for next week to launch the financing to investors and the syndication process is expected to be completed within a month, the sources said.

The new financing is expected to include a 1.3 billion euro term loan; 700 million euros of secured bonds; 700 million euros of unsecured bonds; and a 300 million euro revolving credit facility, the sources said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Nomura are leading the loans, while Goldman Sachs is leading the bonds, the sources said.

The 700 million euros of unsecured bonds have been pre-placed with funds, the sources said.

Securitas Direct declined to comment. H&F was not immediately available to comment.

BIGGER DEAL

At 3 billion euros, the debt financing is substantially bigger than Securitas Direct's existing debt financing which totals around 1.7 billion euros.

"The company is a strong performer and well known and liked in the debt markets, so it will be able to support the new debt," one of the sources said.

The European high-yield bond market saw very little activity in September due to global markets volatility stemming from fears about China's economic slowdown.

Only three high-yield bonds priced in September and one deal for private members club Soho House was pulled. This gives few pricing reference points, bankers said but Securitas Direct benefits from a group of existing bond investors who are familiar with the business.

The financing could also prove popular with cash-rich investors in the private leveraged loan market, which has proved more resilient to global volatility than the bond market.

Loan investors are keen to invest in strong credits as they are facing a potential flood of repayments from companies that are expected to float in IPOs or sell to trade buyers during the fourth quarter.

Securitas Direct is redeeming 971.5 million euros of notes. The company's existing financing also includes a 393.5 million euro mezzanine loan, a 50 million euro term loan A and 280 million euro revolving credit, the sources said.

Securitas Direct, which calls itself the world's second-largest provider of monitored alarms and smart home services, has forecast that the European market for such services will triple in size to about 20 billion euros between 2014 and 2019. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) ($1 = 8.3212 Swedish crowns) (Additional reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Tessa Walsh)