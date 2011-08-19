(Adds detail)

* Securitas Direct mezz deal more akin to high-yield bond

* New LBO deals stifled until bridge loans cleared

* Mezz loans still seen as expensive alternative to high-yield

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Aug 19 (IFR) - The "club" mezzanine deal struck by private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman to part-fund their USD3.3bn buyout of Swedish alarm maker Securitas Direct will only do so much to limit potential losses for underwriters, leveraged finance bankers said.

The LBO was initially expected to be financed by approximately EUR1.4bn of high-yield bonds, consisting of a near EUR1bn senior secured tranche and a EUR395m subordinated portion. That latter bond has now been replaced by a mezzanine loan, after high-yield bond markets slammed shut and banks were unable to shift the debt off their books.[ID:nL5E7JG0YH]

Nevertheless, an overhang of leveraged buyout loans -- some of which are expected to be taken out with high-yield bonds -- means that primary LBO activity is likely to be stifled until that backlog is cleared and volatility sharply falls.

The EUR393.5m mezzanine was provided by five funds -- MezzVest, Partners Group, Noonday, Sankaty and EQT Partners -- with close relationships to the private equity firms involved in the buyout and has unexpectedly worked in the banks' favour.

The terms that had been set several weeks ago on the bridge to subordinated bond loan, meant that underwriters faced significant losses as the high-yield bond market seized up and credit spreads moved sharply wider.

"From the banks' perspective they got away a pretty good deal compared to what everyone thought would happen on that sub tranche," said one senior leveraged finance banker away from the deal.

"It's unlikely that the sponsors had any real obligation to do anything, but it looks like they have applied some pressure to their internal funds. You could argue that this is like a private high-yield deal rather than mezz because the funds involved were family funds," the banker added.

The senior secured bond for Securitas Direct deal has yet to launch and could still prove costly for Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Nordea Bank, Nomura and HSBC, the six underwriters.

Although the mezz loan, estimated to have an all-in yield of 13-14%, is not far from where the subordinated bond might have priced, banks are likely to struggle to price the secured bond inside the cap rate. Market talk is that the cap rate is somewhere close to 8.5%.

A source close to the deal said that cap rate was incorrect.

"That's tight for what is expected to be a single B rated secured tranche, so it may be more costly for the banks."

HIGH-YIELD COVENANTS A ONE-OFF

The unique structure of the financing -- which has more similarities to a high-yield bond than a traditional mezz loan -- also means that it is unlikely to become a widespread funding option for other private-equity firms and banks that are working on shifting bridge loans off their books.

Bain and H&F have not budged on their right to keep flexible high-yield covenants on the loan. It's unlikely that mezz providers would be willing to accept those looser covenants on other deals as it would mean losing some control over the business.

Therefore other bridges -- including the EUR260m buyout loan for Coditel underwritten by Morgan Stanley and ING -- would find it near impossible to use that kind of structure, bankers said. That high-yield bond was postponed in July as markets turned.

"The whole mezz market is driven by illiquidity in other markets," said one mezzanine investor. "If there is illiquidity in the senior bank market, that will also help to promote the use of mezzanine."

The bottom line is that mezzanine is still more expensive than high-yield as a funding option for subordinated debt even after bond spreads have widened, bankers said. In fact, several issuers such as Dutch cable firm Ziggo, have issued bonds over the past year to refinance mezzanine loans to lock in cheaper rates.

The USD.48bn buyout of RBS WorldPay by private equity firms Advent International and Bain last year was backed by mezz rather than bonds, despite the higher cost of around Libor plus 1200 basis points, because it was the only option to get funding quickly in place at the time. [ID:nLDE6A81OW]

"I have my doubts about whether there will be a big recovery in large mezzanine deals mainly because it is more expensive than the high-yield market," said Zak Summerscale, head of loans and high-yield at Babson Capital.

The mezz market is a shadow of its former size in its 2006 heyday and is dwarfed by the EUR200bn European high-yield bond market. As a result there is a limit to how much the mezzanine market can fill the shoes of high-yield. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ EMEA sponsor mezzanine loans: r.reuters.com/jes33s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

"The reality is that there are not many people that invest in mezz and funds may be trying to raise money, but that's because they've done hardly any deals in the last five years," said another senior leveraged finance banker.

"It's a very small and clubby market."

The main growth area for mezz will be in the mid-cap market, where smaller companies considered too small to access the high-yield bond market, such as private-equity owned restaurant chain Wagamama, will turn, Summerscale said.

Both investors and bankers remain confident that the high-yield bond market will reopen despite volatility unseen since the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

"In the medium- to long-term, bank liquidity is likely to be even more constrained if the sovereign situation deteriorates further and there is uncertainty about how much sovereign debt banks are holding," one of the bankers said.

"That would give borrowers even less choice, and would mean they will have to come to the high-yield market for funding."

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)