* Q1 pretax profit 508 mln SEK vs consensus 569 mln
* Core sales growth slows to 1 pct from 2 pct in Q4
* Contract losses, reductions in contracts weigh
* Shares fall 6.9 pct, underperform index
(Adds detail, background, share price)
By Anna Ringstrom and Veronica Ek
STOCKHOLM, May 7 World number two security group
Securitas reported an unexpected drop in
first-quarter profit due to contract losses and wage costs.
The group, which trails British-Danish G4S by market
value and sales, and hires out security guards for airports and
shopping centres, lost some key customers in Europe in 2011 and
dropped some low-margin business of its own accord.
Organic sales growth in the quarter slowed to 1 percent from
2 percent the previous quarter and 3 percent a year earlier.
It expected price increases for the full year to be on a par
with wage cost rises after lagging in the first quarter.
"We have had a relatively weak start to the year, however I
remain optimistic about 2012," Chief Executive Alf Goransson
said in a statement on Monday.
He said his view was supported by "acquisitions made in
2011, the ongoing work on managing the price/wage balance, and
by the pipeline of won or expected projects".
Quarterly profit before tax at the Swedish group was 508
million crowns ($74.6 million) against a year-earlier 527
million and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for
569 million.
Securitas reiterated it would be restrictive on acquisitions
after a string of almost 20 buys last year. The group's shares
were down 6.9 percent at 1249 GMT compared with a 0.7 percent
drop in the Stockholm index.
Goransson told Reuters in mid-March that he saw no need for
further cost cutting this year and that the focus would be on
pushing through price rises to compensate for wage increases.
($1 = 6.8068 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by David Hulmes)