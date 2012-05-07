STOCKHOLM May 7 Security group Securitas posted a surprise drop in first-quarter pretax earnings on Monday and said it lost some contracts in the period, sending its shares down 3 percent.

Earnings before tax came in at 508 million Swedish crowns ($74.63 million) compared with a year-earlier 527 million and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a rise to 569 million.

"I am confident that we will be able to achieve price increases on par with wage costs increases in the Group in 2012, supported among others by a so far successful price campaign in France and by an agreement of a revised collective bargaining agreement in Spain," Chief Executive Alf Goransson said in a statement.

($1 = 6.8068 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)