* Pretax profit 114 mln sek vs forecast 272 mln
* Price hikes on par with wage increases in Q4
STOCKHOLM Feb 8 Securitas, the
world's second-biggest security group, said on Friday it would
step up investments this year in advanced surveillance
technology solutions as it reported quarterly earnings well
below market forecasts.
Profit before tax fell more than expected to 114 million
Swedish crowns ($17.7 million) in the fourth quarter from a
year-earlier 687 million on flat core sales. The mean forecast
in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a 272 million
profit.
Full year profit was down 30 percent on sales that were
flat, excluding acquisitions. Sales actually contracted in
France, Portugal and Spain in 2012.
"It's a weak report looking at the result. But on the
positive side, cash flow is strong," Handelsbanken analyst
Anders Tegeback said. "The largest deviation is in Europe and
Mobile and Monitoring."
Shares in Securitas were down 4 percent at 0804 GMT.
Hit by large contract losses in austerity-hit Europe - which
makes up more than half of group sales - and a stuttering U.S.
economic recovery, Securitas has been slashing costs.
However, it has increased spending on high-tech solulutions
such as intelligent cameras.
Securitas hopes the labour-saving technologies will
particularly catch on the United States, where a regulatory
reform could lift guard costs 12-16 percent.
"In 2012 the sales of technology and security solutions
represented approximately 6 percent of group sales. We have set
a target to triple this share of sales, which I consider
achievable by the end of 2015," Chief Executive Alf Goransson
said in a statement.
Securitas, which lags Britain's G4S by sales, said
price hikes were on par with wage cost increases in the quarter.
It proposed an unchanged dividend of 3 crowns per share