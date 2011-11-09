* Pretax profit 740 mln SEK, vs forecast 707 mln

* Some European operations struggled due to contract losses

* Gained market share in North and South America

* Shares up 5 percent (Adds CEO comments, detail, background, updates shares)

By Anna Ringstrom and Christopher Jungstedt

STOCKHOLM, Nov 8 Swedish security group Securitas (SECUb.ST) said on Wednesday it was taking action including cost cuts at European operations to cushion contract losses and higher wage costs as it posted a small than expected drop in third-quarter profit.

Shares in the group, which hires out security guards for venues such as airports and shopping centres around the world, rose to four-month highs after the news.

Securitas said some contract losses, mainly in France and Belgium, weighed on its biggest business, European security services, and it did not manage to fully pass on wage cost increases to customers in the quarter.

"In Security Services Europe, the loss of a few major contracts and difficulties to manage the balance between wage increases and price increases have resulted in a non-satisfactory development," Securitas said.

Chief executive Alf Goransson told analysts on a conference call France was "by far" where those problems were the biggest.

"A variety of actions are taken to restore the performance in Europe, and among others further reductions of indirect costs are made in a number of countries in Europe," Securitas said.

Goransson said he expected to improve the balance between wages and prices in 2012, and contracts lost in the third quarter were not major.

The company lost some key contracts in the first quarter, including one from the European Commission in Brussels, which have made themselves felt all year.

Third-quarter pretax profit fell 10 percent to 740 million crowns ($113 million), compared with a forecast for a 14 percent fall.

"Expectations have been pretty low, especially for Europe which comes in marginally better than expected," said an analyst who declined to be identified. "Also, they continue to deliver in the United States."

Security Services Europe saw flat organic sales in the quarter, against growth of 4 percent a year earlier. For the group as a whole, organic sales growth increased to 4 percent from 2 percent.

"We are gaining market shares organically in North and South America," Goransson said.

Shares in Securitas, which trails British-Danish G4S by market value and sales, were up 5.1 percent at 1000 GMT, outperforming the wider market in Stockholm .

Goransson said Securitas, which recently lost out in bidding for hi-tech security and surveillance firm Niscayah NISCb.ST, a business it spun off in 2006, currently had less capacity for acquisitions.

"After the attempt to acquire Niscayah in a public bid process, we are instead growing our system integration and technology resources organically and by short-listing potential acquisition targets," the firm said. ($1 = 6.545 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Helen Massy-Beresford)