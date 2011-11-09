* Pretax profit 740 mln SEK, vs forecast 707 mln
STOCKHOLM, Nov 8 Swedish security group
Securitas (SECUb.ST) said on Wednesday it was taking action
including cost cuts at European operations to cushion contract
losses and higher wage costs as it posted a small than expected
drop in third-quarter profit.
Shares in the group, which hires out security guards for
venues such as airports and shopping centres around the world,
rose to four-month highs after the news.
Securitas said some contract losses, mainly in France and
Belgium, weighed on its biggest business, European security
services, and it did not manage to fully pass on wage cost
increases to customers in the quarter.
"In Security Services Europe, the loss of a few major
contracts and difficulties to manage the balance between wage
increases and price increases have resulted in a
non-satisfactory development," Securitas said.
Chief executive Alf Goransson told analysts on a conference
call France was "by far" where those problems were the biggest.
"A variety of actions are taken to restore the performance
in Europe, and among others further reductions of indirect costs
are made in a number of countries in Europe," Securitas said.
Goransson said he expected to improve the balance between
wages and prices in 2012, and contracts lost in the third
quarter were not major.
The company lost some key contracts in the first quarter,
including one from the European Commission in Brussels, which
have made themselves felt all year.
Third-quarter pretax profit fell 10 percent to 740 million
crowns ($113 million), compared with a forecast for a 14 percent
fall.
"Expectations have been pretty low, especially for Europe
which comes in marginally better than expected," said an analyst
who declined to be identified. "Also, they continue to deliver
in the United States."
Security Services Europe saw flat organic sales in the
quarter, against growth of 4 percent a year earlier. For the
group as a whole, organic sales growth increased to 4 percent
from 2 percent.
"We are gaining market shares organically in North and South
America," Goransson said.
Shares in Securitas, which trails British-Danish G4S
by market value and sales, were up 5.1 percent at 1000 GMT,
outperforming the wider market in Stockholm .
Goransson said Securitas, which recently lost out in bidding
for hi-tech security and surveillance firm Niscayah NISCb.ST,
a business it spun off in 2006, currently had less capacity for
acquisitions.
"After the attempt to acquire Niscayah in a public bid
process, we are instead growing our system integration and
technology resources organically and by short-listing potential
acquisition targets," the firm said.
($1 = 6.545 Swedish crowns)
