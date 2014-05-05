* Q1 EBITA 738 mln SEK vs forecast 770 mln
STOCKHOLM, May 5 Securitas, the
world's second-biggest security group, posted a surprise fall in
first-quarter core earnings, hit by higher labour costs in
Spain, but said the U.S. market was showing signs of recovery.
The Swedish company, a rival of market leader G4S,
said on Monday it had been hit by new labour-related taxes
introduced in Spain at the end of last year, while it had also
been forced to cut prices as it renewed some contracts there.
Operating profit before amortisation fell to 738 million
Swedish crowns ($113 million) from 749 million in the same
period last year, short of a forecast in a Reuters poll of
analysts for profit to increase to 770 million.
The company does not release figures for sales in Spain
alone, but said difficult market conditions in what is one of
its biggest markets had weighed in the quarter. Shares in the
company were down 1.3 percent by 1122 GMT.
Securitas hires out guards and surveillance systems in 52
countries across the globe, but makes more than half of its
sales in Europe where a recession stemming from the region's
debt crisis has hit demand in recent years.
The company said that while Spain remained weak, the French
security market had pulled out of decline, while a U.S. recovery
was showing signs of gaining traction and demand in Latin
America remained strong.
The company said sales grew 2 percent year-on-year on an
organic basis, which strips out the impact of currency swings
and acquisitions, coming in ahead of a mean forecast for a 1
percent expansion in the quarter.
($1 = 6.5136 Swedish Crowns)
(Editing by Mark Potter)