* Securitas Q2 pretax profit 526 mln SEK vs forecast 604 mln

* Contract losses hampered security services European unit

* To prioritise profitability over market share

* Shares slide 8 percent. (Adds CEO, analyst quote)

By Patrick Lannin and Elinor Schang

STOCKHOLM, Aug 5 Security services group Securitas (SECUb.ST) said it aimed to raise prices to offset contract losses and rising costs in Europe after it reported lower than expected second-quarter earnings.

The company lost some key contracts in the first quarter, including one from the European Commission in Brussels. It said it did not lose any more major contracts in the second quarter.

But the first quarter contract losses made themselves felt in the second quarter, leading to a 22 percent fall in earnings before tax to 526 million crowns ($83.3 million), missing the average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 604 million.

The company's shares slid 12 percent in opening trade, but by 0715 GMT were 6.4 percent lower at 54.60 crowns.

"In Security Services Europe, the loss of a few major contracts and difficulties to manage the balance between wage increases and price increases have resulted in an unsatisfactory development, and actions have been taken to turn the situation around," Chief Executive Alf Goransson said in a statement.

Speaking later with Reuters, he said that the plan was to stay on the offensive by raising prices, noting that cost inflation in Europe was 3 to 4 percent and that wages made up 90 percent of costs.

"We must do that in a sensible way, step by step, without losing more than we gain," he added. Sweden and France were the biggest problem in wage growth terms, he said.

He did not expect to close the gap between prices and wage rises in Europe this year, but expected an improvement in 2012.

Securitas was happier with its performance in North America, Latin America, Spain and Portugal, where organic sales grew in the second quarter, though it suffered from a strong Swedish crown.

BID BATTLE

"This year is a little bit the year, when we as market leader take the beating, we take the hit. I am sure the competition will follow (in raising prices)," the CEO told a conference call.

In the statement, he said the company's goal was to "prioritize profitability rather than market share."

"Earnings expectations were missed and Europe remains very difficult for them. The problems in Q1 have continued into Q2 in Europe it seems," said Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Grobler.

Its second-quarter operating profit margin fell to 4.8 percent from 5.6 percent a year earlier.

It said this was due to the contract losses and due to wage cost rises, particularly in France and Sweden.

Second-quarter sales came to 15.6 billion crowns, in line with the 15.5 billion crown forecast in the poll.

As part of a strategy to boost its value-added offering to clients, Securitas has bid for Niscayah NISCb.ST, which was spun off from Securitas in 2006.

But a rival, higher bid has come from Stanley Black & Decker . Stanley Black & Decker on Thursday also said it had bought about 10.2 percent of Niscayah's shares.

Securitas on Thursday extended the acceptance period for its offer to Niscayah shareholders.

Goransson told the conference call that the company would stay in the fight until the end, though it would not raise its offer, adding, "it does not seem this is going to happen."D (Additional reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Will Waterman and Jane Merriman) ($1=6.316 Swedish Crown)