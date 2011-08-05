STOCKHOLM Aug 5 Security group Securitas
(SECUb.ST) posted a worse-than-expected second-quarter pretax
profit on Friday and said contract losses had hit its European
security services division.
The Swedish firm's earnings before tax shrank to 526 million
crowns ($83.28 million) from a year-earlier 671 million and
versus a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 604
million. [ID:nLDE7700YY]
"In Security Services Europe, the loss of a few major
contracts and difficulties to manage the balance between wage
increases and price increases have resulted in an unsatisfactory
development and actions have been taken to turn the situation
around," the group said in a statement.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin, Elinor Schang and Sven
Nordenstam)