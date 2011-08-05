STOCKHOLM Aug 5 Security group Securitas (SECUb.ST) posted a worse-than-expected second-quarter pretax profit on Friday and said contract losses had hit its European security services division.

The Swedish firm's earnings before tax shrank to 526 million crowns ($83.28 million) from a year-earlier 671 million and versus a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 604 million. [ID:nLDE7700YY]

"In Security Services Europe, the loss of a few major contracts and difficulties to manage the balance between wage increases and price increases have resulted in an unsatisfactory development and actions have been taken to turn the situation around," the group said in a statement. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin, Elinor Schang and Sven Nordenstam)