STOCKHOLM Nov 8 Security group Securitas
(SECUb.ST) posted a smaller fall than expected in third-quarter
pretax profit on Wednesday and complained again of some contract
losses in its European security services division.
Earnings before tax came in at 740 million crowns ($113
million) against a year-earlier 820 million and a mean forecast
in a Reuters poll of analysts for 707 million.
It said that some of its operations, such as Belgium and
Britain, were struggling due to contract losses in the third
quarter.
($1 = 6.545 Swedish Crowns)
