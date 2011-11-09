STOCKHOLM Nov 8 Security group Securitas (SECUb.ST) posted a smaller fall than expected in third-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday and complained again of some contract losses in its European security services division.

Earnings before tax came in at 740 million crowns ($113 million) against a year-earlier 820 million and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 707 million.

It said that some of its operations, such as Belgium and Britain, were struggling due to contract losses in the third quarter. ($1 = 6.545 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)