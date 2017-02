STOCKHOLM Feb 9 Security group Securitas posted lower than expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as efforts to bring down costs in its European business squeezed margins, sending its shares down more than 5 percent.

Earnings before tax came in at 687 million Swedish crowns ($103.45 million) against a year-earlier 834 million and was below the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 850 million as well as the lowest estimate at 759 million.

($1 = 6.6406 Swedish crowns)