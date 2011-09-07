LONDON, Sept 7 Security services group Securitas (SECUb.ST) has not lost any significant contracts in its third-quarter and is in talks with technology firms over potential acquisitions, its Chief Executive said on Wednesday.

"The potential for acquisitions varies from country to country... We are looking primarily in the countries where we already have a strong guarding business," Securitas CEO Alf Goransson told Reuters without naming any companies or how many the firm is talking to. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Rhys Jones)