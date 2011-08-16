LONDON Aug 16 Swedish alarm maker Securitas Direct has replaced a bridge loan to a planned high-yield bond issue with a 393.5 million euro ($568 million) mezzanine loan as part of its buyout financing, as the European high-yield bond market remains closed.

The loan, which is the largest European mezzanine loan of 2011, replaces the underwritten, unsecured high-yield bridge loan in full, showing alternative sources of financing are available in volatile markets.

The 1.4 billion euro buyout financing backing the buyout by Bain Capital and Hellman and Friedman, is being led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Nordea Bank, Nomura and HSBC.

The 393.5 million euro mezzanine loan was provided by mezzanine lenders MezzVest, Partners Group, Noonday, Sankaty and EQT Partners. ($1 = 0.692 Euros) (Reporting by Tessa Walsh and Claire Ruckin; Editing by David Holmes)