* Group organic sales up 7 pct in Q4

* Demand from companies and asylum centres surged

* Q4 operating profit 1.1 bln SEK vs forecast 1.2 bln

* Cost of mobilising guards dented Q4 margin, knocking shares (Adds CEO comments, detail)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 Securitas, the world's second-biggest security services firm, said sales jumped in the fourth quarter on increased demand for security guards in the wake of Europe's refugee crisis and November's deadly attacks in Paris.

The Swedish company said on Tuesday that rising sales of guard services to companies and asylum centres pushed revenue growth from its existing business to 7 percent, the fastest pace since the start of 2008.

Germany and Sweden have borne the brunt of Europe's migrant crisis as hundreds of thousands of refugees flee war and poverty in the Middle East and North Africa, while France and Belgium have tightened security following a series of attacks by Islamist militants that killed 130 people in Paris.

Chief Executive Alf Goransson said around half of the growth at the European security services division was terrorism concern or refugee crisis related, a large share of it guarding of asylum centres in Sweden and Germany.

He said the increase in demand related to terrorism concerns was mainly from a wide range of private companies stepping up access control at offices, plants and logistics centres, as well as from companies operating in tourism, such as hotels.

Goransson declined to give details on specific contracts.

However Securitas' European security services business saw its operating profit margin shrink to 6.2 percent from 6.5 percent due to the cost of hiring and training thousands of guards to meet the surge in demand. The margin squeeze weighed on its shares, which were down 6.9 percent at 1218 GMT.

"The exceptional mobilisation of thousands of guards on very short notice has meant substantial training, planning, subcontracting and overtime costs," Securitas said in a statement.

The company raised its forecast for growth in Europe this year, but said much would depend on decisions by various governments over how to tackle the refugee crisis.

Securitas said demand from companies concerned about security waned in January two months after the Paris attacks, echoing the spike in demand after the attack on the offices of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris in January 2015, which also faded a few months afterwards.

The firm reported a fourth-quarter operating profit before amortisation of 1.1 billion crowns ($134 million), up 1.0 billion a year earlier, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.2 billion.

($1 = 8.4521 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard and Louise Heavens)