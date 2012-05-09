May 9 Securities America Inc, the Nebraska-based
broker-dealer catering to independent advisers, expanded its
workforce in April, adding a veteran adviser who managed $150
million in client assets at his old firm.
Adviser Bruce Lear, who has worked in the industry for
nearly two decades, moved to Securities America in early April
from Platte Valley State Bank & Trust Co, where he was a senior
vice president and trust officer.
"Throughout most of my career, I've been with organizations
that were not independent or manufactured some of their own
products," Lear said in an interview on Wednesday. "You had
internal investment management services that you delivered as a
representative for them to clients."
Lear said his decision to move was largely centered on going
independent after 14 years as an employed registered
representative.
"In the type of market environment we've been in... it's
important to be doing things for your clients proactively and
less reactively," he said, referring to the greater freedom to
chose investments as an independent.
At Platte Valley, Lear worked with more than 200 clients and
offered securities through First National Capital Markets Inc.
He generated more than $670,000 in revenue last year.
He joined Securities America in Kearney, Nebraska, where he
opened his own practice as a part of the independent advisory
firm Black Oak Investment Counsel. His firm comes under the
branch managed by 10-year Securities America veteran Jack
Connealy.
Lear began his career with Dean Witter Reynolds in 1994. He
later served as a manager at the Trust Department at First
National Bank of Kearney.
Securities America Financial Corp is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc,
which purchased the unit in August from Ameriprise Financial Inc
for $150 million in cash. Securities America has about 1,700
registered representatives.
Since the start of the year, Securities America has added at
least 16 experienced advisers who managed about $805 million in
client assets at their previous firms, based on moves tracked by
Reuters.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York)