Dec 18 Securities America Inc, the Nebraska-based broker-dealer catering to independent advisers, said on Tuesday it landed a veteran team of advisers with $100 million in client assets.

The Clements Group, led by adviser Jim Clements, moved to Securities America on Friday from United Planners' Financial Services, where the team had been registered for eight years.

The group, which includes five advisers, generated revenue of about $1.1 million last year. Clements, who has worked in the advising industry for three decades, founded in the group in 1981.

The team has its main office in Durango, Colorado, with an additional office in Farmington, New Mexico.

Securities America Financial Corp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc, which purchased the unit last year from Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Securities America also said last week that it added Suffolk, Virginia-based Investors Security Company Inc, which has about 130 registered representatives who manage roughly $1 billion in client assets.