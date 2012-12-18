Dec 18 Securities America Inc, the
Nebraska-based broker-dealer catering to independent advisers,
said on Tuesday it landed a veteran team of advisers with $100
million in client assets.
The Clements Group, led by adviser Jim Clements, moved to
Securities America on Friday from United Planners' Financial
Services, where the team had been registered for eight years.
The group, which includes five advisers, generated revenue
of about $1.1 million last year. Clements, who has worked in the
advising industry for three decades, founded in the group in
1981.
The team has its main office in Durango, Colorado, with an
additional office in Farmington, New Mexico.
Securities America Financial Corp is a wholly owned
subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc,
which purchased the unit last year from Ameriprise Financial
Inc.
Securities America also said last week that it added
Suffolk, Virginia-based Investors Security Company Inc, which
has about 130 registered representatives who manage roughly $1
billion in client assets.