April 13 After more than 15 years at the retail
brokerage firm Edward D. Jones & Co, longtime adviser John
Lindsey has moved out on his own, bringing his book of business
into the independent space with Securities America.
Lindsey, who managed about $170 million in client assets at
his old firm, joined Securities America in late March after more
than two years of due diligence looking for a broker-dealer that
would fit his needs as an independent.
"I wanted the ability to have the freedom and the benefits
of being a business owner," Lindsey said on Friday. He said he
also wanted to be able to eventually create a succession plan
for his practice, which he would have more flexibility to do as
an independent.
Lindsey, whose office is based just outside of Los Angeles,
is the latest big adviser recruit for Securities America, the
Nebraska-based broker-dealer which caters to independent
financial advisers. Lindsey joined the broker-dealer as a
registered representative, with the independent advisory firm
Cooper McManus.
Securities America has about 1,700 registered
representatives and 1,500 investment adviser representatives
across the United States.
Because the bulk of Edward Jones advisers work in one-man
offices, the transition into the independent space is in many
ways easier for them, said New York-based financial services
recruiter Rich Schwarzkopf.
"They don't move often," he said. "But it's pretty easy for
(Edward) Jones brokers to go independent because for all intents
and purposes they work alone."
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)