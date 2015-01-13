Jan 12 Connecticut investment advisor Noah Myers
was sentenced to 40 months in prison on Monday by a District
Court for defrauding investment clients in a "cherry-picking"
securities scheme.
Myers, who is the owner of MiddleCove Capital LLC, plead
guilty in October to one count of security fraud. The government
said the scheme cost investors about $470,000.
Myers' defense attorney was not immediately available for
comment but in court documents asked for a more lenient
sentence, citing his 43-year-old client's attempts to make
restitution. The government had sought 37 to 46 months in
prison.
A cherry-picking trader allocates the profitable trades to
favored accounts, often the individual's own account, and
assigns unprofitable trades to disfavored accounts, said Deirdre
Daly, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
Between April 2009 and November 2010, Myers engaged in the
fraudulent practise at MiddleCove by purchasing the leveraged
exchange traded fund (ETF) ProShares UltraShort Financials, as
well as other securities, according to court documents filed by
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Schmeisser.
Myers then disproportionately allocated trades that had
appreciated in value during the course of the day to his
personal and business accounts, the documents said.
The Securities and Exchange Commission in 2013 revoked the
registration of MiddleCove as an investment adviser and barred
Myers from the securities industry.
(Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)