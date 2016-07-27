July 27 Investment manager Securities Trust of Scotland Plc appointed Rachel Beagles its chairman.

Beagles, who has been on Securities Trust's board for six years, replaces Neil Donaldson, who will retire.

She is a board member of Association of Investment Cos and a director of BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc and New India Investment Trust Plc.

Angus Gordon Lennox will replace Beagles as chairman of the marketing and communications committee.

Securities Trust also appointed John Evans chairman of its management engagement committee. He has been a non-executive director of the board since February. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)