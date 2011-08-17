NEW YORK Aug 17 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc (LTS.A) is expected to announce it agreed to buy independent brokerage Securities America from its parent, Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP.N), for $150 million in cash upfront, people familiar with the deal told Reuters.

Miami-based Ladenburg, which owns independent brokerages Investacorp and Triad Advisors, also agreed to make additional cash payments if Securities America meets certain targets during the next two years, the sources said. An official announcement of the deal is expected on Wednesday

The purchase, to be financed by an affiliate of Ladenburg Chairman Phillip Frost, is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Ladenburg, which declined to comment, gains a brokerage business with about 1,700 financial advisers across the United States overseeing $50 billion in client assets. Securities America Chief Executive Jim Nagengast will continue to lead the unit as a standalone business.

The combined company generated pro forma revenue of $675 million during the past 12 months, and would have roughly 2,700 advisers and about $70 billion in client assets, the people said.

The sale comes four months after Ameriprise agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims with Securities America investors who lost hundreds of millions of dollars from private placements they purchased from the independent brokerage.

Ameriprise said soon after it was looking for a buyer for Securities America, which is based near Omaha. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone. Editing by Robert MacMillan)