By Joseph A. Giannone

NEW YORK, Aug 17 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc (LTS.A), a tiny investment bank betting big on the independent broker trend, said on Wednesday it would buy troubled brokerage Securities America from its parent, Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP.N), for $150 million in cash.

Miami-based Ladenburg agreed to make additional cash payments if Securities America meets certain targets in the next two years.

Ladenburg will more than double the size of its brokerage business by adding 1,700 financial advisers across the United States who oversee $50 billion in client assets. Securities America Chief Executive Jim Nagengast will continue to lead the unit.

"We're big believers that the independent broker-dealer and advisory space is one of the most vibrant areas in the financial services industry," Ladenburg Chief Executive Richard Lampen told Reuters. Securities America "is really one of the elite companies in this business."

The combined company will be one of the nation's largest independent brokerages, with roughly 2,700 advisers and about $70 billion in client assets. Including its Investacorp and Triad Advisors units, Ladenburg's brokerage business had pro forma revenue of $675 million during the past 12 months.

Ladenburg shares rose 3.3 percent, closing at $1.25 on the NYSE Amex in Wednesday trading. Ameriprise shares fell 2.3 percent to $44.06.

Independent brokerages do business through self-employed brokers who pick up most of the costs of real estate and staff, but keep 90 percent or more of the fees and commissions they generate. By comparison, brokers at firms such as Merrill Lynch generally retain less than half the revenue they generate.

Over the past decade, and especially since the 2008 financial crisis, thousands of brokers have left the big Wall Street banks to form or join independent brokerage and advisory firms. Still, there has been a shakeout among independents in the wake of the financial crisis.

Ameriprise, a financial planning giant and top 10 player in retail wealth management, bought Securities America in 1998 as a foothold in the brokerage business. That purchase came back to haunt Ameriprise when Securities America brokers sold private placements from companies later accused of fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In April, Ameriprise agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims with Securities America clients who lost about $400 million on these securities.

Ameriprise soon said it was seeking a buyer for Securities America, based near Omaha.

In the past four months, rival broker-dealers such as LPL Investment Holdings Inc (LPLA.O) poached some of Securities America's most productive brokers.

Since the end of March, the last time Securities America disclosed details about its business, the ranks of advisers fell by about 100, or 5.5 percent.

Securities America lost $4 million in the second quarter, compared with a $2 million profit in the year-earlier period.

Ladenburg is hardly a household name, but its roots stretch back to 1876. It engages in investment banking with a focus on middle-market and emerging companies. It built a brokerage business by acquiring Investacorp in 2007 and Triad in 2008.

Once it digests Securities America, Ladenburg intends to purchase more independent brokers.

This latest purchase, to be financed by an affiliate of Ladenburg's chairman and largest shareholder, Phillip Frost, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The deal does not require approval from Ladenburg shareholders.

Ameriprise, which reclassified Securities America as discontinued operations for the second quarter, values the unit at $60 million. The net $90 million gain from the sale will be reduced by an agreement to indemnify Ladenburg from certain lawsuits and other merger-related costs.

Ameriprise remains a major player in wealth management with about 2,100 advisers employed by the company and about 7,600 franchisees who use the Ameriprise brand. (Editing by Robert MacMillan; editing by Andre Grenon)