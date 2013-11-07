* No breakthrough in sight as senior notes want amortisation first

* Punch to restructure in December with as much support as possible

By Owen Sanderson

LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - The restructuring of Punch Taverns has not got any easier, despite a breezily optimistic announcement from the company this week.

Punch said it would announce a revised restructuring proposal during the first week of December 2013 "with the broadest level of support achievable at that time and will then formally launch the implementation of that restructuring proposal shortly thereafter."

However, senior noteholders, as represented by the Association of British Insurers noteholder committee, have a blocking stake in the senior notes of both Punch A and B securitisations, meaning any changes to debt liability terms need to be acceptable to them.

The main lever that the Punch Taverns group has in the discussion is self-immolation - the Punch B securitisation will default if it stops supporting it, crystallising a pension liability at group level, which will therefore suck spare cash away from both securitisations.

But this threat holds little terror for senior bondholders, who would eventually be paid out at par if the securitisations enforced their security over the pub estates. The Punch Board's statement says that "failure to achieve a consensual restructuring of both securitisations would, in the Board's opinion, give rise to the risk of material dissynergies across the two securitisations and the wider Punch group and disruption to the business", but even these issues would be unlikely to affect senior bonds.

DICTATING TERMS

Sitting in this secure position, the ABI Committee has been able to set out its demands, circulating them publicly for the first time since the restructuring negotiations began in earnest in February.

The committee wants any spare cash diverted to pay down their bonds. Cash balances in the securitisation are to be used to bring down senior leverage to 7x as soon as possible, with a target to reduce leverage further to below 5x Ebitda by the end of 2018, and no cash leakage outside the securitisations until senior leverage is down to 3x.

Senior debt to Ebitda in Punch A is 11.6x (8.15x including cash balances) and 19.1x (17.72x including cash) in Punch B.

The group is willing to agree a looser debt service coverage ratio covenant to get the deleveraging through, which could also give the equity more operating flexibility (assuming that all of the spare cash was not tied up in amortising the senior).

Other points from the ABI terms include allowing Class A notes to nominate directors for Punch Group, and forbidding changes to Class A coupons unless a monoline guarantee has been forgiven.

Junior noteholders lose out under the proposal. Their bond maturities get extended, as cashflows they presently enjoy are diverted to senior noteholders. The company said that senior noteholders were pushing for them to get PIK notes, cash and equity. However, the ABI proposals mention only that "capital reinstated behind senior notes needs to be equity or equity like", not that juniors should get converted.

Punch's announcement said junior noteholders want value allocated to them "in recognition of their ability to benefit from the ongoing cashflows and liquidity facilities within the securitisation structures notwithstanding default". These classes can also block restructuring proposals, but at the bottom of the capital stack, could easily see principal loss on enforcement.

Some of the junior notes are also held by ABI Committee members, and some by equity holders. Punch A has GBP1.49bn outstanding, of which GBP480.9m are senior notes, while Punch B has GBP884.1m outstanding, of which GBP598.2m are senior (this excludes notes held by the group).

A trader specialising in secured sterling bonds said on Wednesday that he hadn't seen a single bond trade across the Punch capital structure on the back of Monday's war of words.

However, the equity got hit, opening at 13.26p on Monday but closing 9.4% lower at 12.02. It was trading at 12.17 on Thursday. Blackstone and Goldman Sachs are advising the company, while Rothschild is advising the ABI Committee.