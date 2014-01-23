* Trade bodies say some deals should qualify for lower
capital charge
* CRE can play major role in funding real economy
* Discouraging investors will have negative implications
By Anil Mayre
LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - Real estate trade bodies are arguing
for the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
(EIOPA) to re-assess its capital charges under Solvency II,
saying they are unduly harsh on commercial mortgage-backed
securitisations (CMBS).
The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council (CREFC) and the
European Association for Investors in Non-Listed Real Estate
Vehicles (INREV) proposed that some CMBS should qualify as 'Type
A' assets, and therefore be subject to the proposed lower floor
of 4.3%, from the current level of 7%.
Type A assets are generally consumer-related - such as
residential mortgages and auto loans/leases - but also includes
SME loans, the securitisation of which is seen by policy makers
as an avenue to supporting economic recovery.
Everything else, including CMBS, whole business, trade
receivable ABS, and CDO/CLOs, gets lumped in to the Type B
category, where the capital charge starts at 12.5%.
While CREFC and INREV welcome the effort EIOPA has made in
assessing how capital treatment for insurers investing in
securitisation might be improved, they warn that regulatory
capital treatment that hits the insurance community risks
"causing irreversible damage to the CMBS market by placing it at
a serious disadvantage to other comparable investments."
The industry groups warned "not to condemn all CMBS,
regardless of their actual characteristics, to 'Type B'
treatment".
SECURITY IS NOT ENOUGH
Another aspect of capital charges also cited is the
so-called "securitisation penalty", where underlying loans incur
a lower charge than those in securitised format. Structural
provisions in capital structures, such as credit enhancement
through reserve funds and subordination, excess spread and
covenants, all contribute to giving a senior tranche more
security that the underlying loan itself.
"It is odd that the Solvency II capital regime ignores that
fact, imposing higher risk weights on the bond than on direct
loans. Rules that ignore economic reality will tend to distort
capital allocation and investment decisions in potentially
undesirable ways", CREFC and INREV said.
EIOPA ruled out CMBS as qualifying as Type A securities
because of the sector's poor performance and spread volatility.
It said it was possible to identify a relatively small
segment with higher rating stability using limits on the debt
that has to be refinanced relative to property value but said
the criteria were complicated and the empirical basis limited.
It also said there was no evidence that spread volatility in
the segment would have been significantly lower than for the
broader category, and so "from a prudent perspective CMBS should
therefore be excluded from Type A".
This upsets CREFC and INREV as capital treatment for CMBS is
set to be even worse than previously proposed.
"We accept that a trade-off has to be made between
simplicity and fairness [and recognise the appeal of
simplicity], but we do not consider it appropriate for all CMBS
to be classified as higher risk, higher cost Type B
securitisation," they said.
SOCIAL IMPORTANCE
Allowing some CMBS to qualify as Type A would promote
diversification on two levels. Firstly, in the investment
portfolio of insurers, where CMBS has different characteristics
from other forms of exposure to commercial real estate (CRE) and
CRE debt. It would also help develop the CRE finance market,
which has historically been excessively reliant on banks, and
the limited range of products they are willing to keep on their
balance sheets.
CREFC and INREV said CRE had characteristics making it a
highly appropriate component of diverse insurer portfolios as it
generates long-term, inflation-protected cashflows while also
benefiting from security. Crucially, they argue CRE is also
socially and economically important, adding that business and
society could not function without commercial property, and that
real estate in all forms accounts for nearly 20% of economic
activity.
The CREFC and INREV question another strand of EIOPA's
reasoning. EIOPA noted that SME loans were not the only channel
of funding for the real economy, citing leasing contracts and
auto loans, but CREFC and INREV said EIOPA might have also
recognised the important contribution of CRE finance.
The trade bodies acknowledge certain faults in CMBS such as
inconsistent alignment of interest between originators and
investors. They are trying to address these by improving
industry practices, for instance through the Market Principles
for Issuing European CMBS 2.0 launched in November 2012 as a way
to improve confidence in the sector.
The EIOPA charges, they said, undermine these efforts. "By
classifying all CMBS automatically as Type B securitisation,
EIOPA will create an unnecessary and artificial obstacle that
will make that more difficult."
The bodies are willing, however, to engage with EIOPA on
assessing how the treatment of investment in commercial
property-related assets could be adjusted to better reflect
economic risk.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Julian Baker and Alex
Chambers)