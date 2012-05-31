LONDON, May 31 (IFR) - RCI Banque, the financing arm of Renault, has structured a retained auto ABS without a swap - a rare event for a major issuer with full market access opting for that structure.

The strategy is likely to become more popular as banks are downgraded, and tougher rating agency criteria restricts the number of eligible counterparties to ABS bonds to achieve the highest ratings.

Auto ABS notes are usually floating rate, with a swap built into the structure to transform the typically fixed rate asset payments into a floating Libor-linked payment to cover the liabilities. RCI Banque, however, chose to omit this feature, structuring fixed rate liabilities instead.

"It's getting more and more difficult to get securitisation swaps," said Jean-Marc Saugier, treasurer of RCI Banque. "We also want to be sure of business continuity - we don't want to be stuck in a world where there's a very limited pool of Single A banks and our capacity to issue eligible ABS depends on their willingness to provide a swap."

Since the crisis, securitisation issuers have been caught by two converging trends.

Rating agencies have progressively tightened their criteria for swap counterparties, so that banks now need an A- rating from S&P to provide a swap that supports a Triple A senior class, though lower-rated counterparties can post collateral to get to the top rating. The other agencies have also toughened their criteria, though S&P is generally reckoned the harshest.

At the same time, the pool of highly-rated institutions agencies has shrunk as the rating agencies take the knife to banks' ratings. This has left an ever-smaller number willing, and able, to write new swap exposures to SPVs at reasonable rates.

REPO ACCESS

Auto ABS needs a Triple A rating from two agencies to be accepted as collateral at the ECB. One way issuers can achieve this on a no-swap deal is by boosting credit support above that of a swapped issue, to cover any interest rate mismatch. Another solution - which RCI adopted - is to eliminate interest rate basis risk by structuring fixed rate liabilities on top of fixed rate assets.

However, this may restrict the funding it receives from the ECB. The central bank haircuts a given percentage (usually 16%) from the market value of collateral - but the market price itself is determined by marking-to-model for most ABS.

The ECB's model is secret, but it is thought to assume an ABS market with a preference for floating rate and matched assets and liabilities, meaning fixed rate ABS gets a lower assumed value, and therefore less funding against it.

RCI Banque issued five tranches of retained notes on May 25 2012, from the Cars Alliance Auto Loans France master trust. The senior bonds totalled EUR596m, were split into five equal tranches and was arranged by Credit Agricole CIB and Societe Generale.

The notes have expected maturities of 1,3,6,9 and 12 months. Every month the SPV will be able to add a new series with a maturity between 1 and 12 months. This will allow RCI to efficiently manage the funding of the master trust.

The originator will, however, remain active in the public securitisation market too. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson)