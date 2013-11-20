LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - The secondary market sale of a selection of 30 mainly UK non-conforming RMBS bonds on Tuesday afternoon by Natixis Asset Management provides a clear example of the extent of tightening in the European structured finance market this year.

Natixis has sold six or seven batches of bonds in the last two to three weeks, and this latest list was on behalf of a client for which it won the investment mandate before the crisis. The client is not understood to have liquidated all its holdings, however.

On June 12 Natixis conducted a much larger sale, of 152 line items, but that was out of its ABS Plus fund where an investor in the fund wanted to exit its holdings. And so Natixis sold a vertical slice of around 25% of the portfolio, matching that investor's share of the fund, to maintain the same balance of the remaining bonds.

This new list was much smaller than June's EUR291.3m BWIC, totalling a little over EUR76m, but the market has taken note of it nonetheless.

One contact said other market participants in discussion with him had bemoaned the fact that they thought they had bid strongly for the bonds, only to lose out by three or four points in cash price terms. "Mega strong execution across the board it appears," he said.

These 30 bonds were also on the list that traded in mid June, so it is possible to quantify the market's move.

As many as 18 of the 30 bonds achieved a cover (the second best price achieved) at least ten points higher than five months ago.

At the top of the list is a EUR3.1m piece of UK deal Newgate 2006-2 Class Cb. This tranche covered at a cash price of 71.51 on Tuesday, versus 53.11 in mid June - a gain of more than 18 points.

Newgate 2007-1 Class Cb was not far behind either, with the EUR1.25m ticket covered at 66.11, 17.56 points above the 48.55 achieve in June. And from the same series, Newgate 2006-3 Class Cb covered at 67.02, more than 16 points higher than the 51 achieved before the summer.

The largest bond on the list was the EUR9.017m piece of Brunel 1 Class C4a, it was covered at 89.85, almost nine points higher than the 81.03 from the Natixis vertical slice pre-summer.

Understandably, a source at the seller said he was "happy with the price development and happy with the execution."

The tightening has not just been restricted to UK non-conforming bonds though, as most higher yielding assets have met strong demand. Spanish RMBS, for instance, has traded well with various bonds trading below 200bp, marking a tightening of 130bp or more since July. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Alex Chambers)