LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - JP Morgan is working on a securitisation of part of its portfolio of equity release mortgages, according to two people familiar with the deal.

It bought a portfolio of these mortgages, which are loans to allow people, usually in retirement, to unlock the value of their properties, from Northern Rock in January 2008 for GBP2.2bn.

These mortgages were transferred to a JP Morgan subsidiary called Papilio UK Equity Release Mortgages Ltd in April, which is registered to the address of Structured Finance Management in 35 Great St Helen's Street.

It wrote to customers in May, telling them that it would not be extending further lending against their homes.

An RMBS trader said that he would feel extremely nervous about taking equity release paper without taking advice from life insurance actuaries.

"This paper does not pay down like a normal RMBS. The drivers of prepayment are death, not interest rates."

Equity Release Mortgages are a rare asset class in the UK. The only regular shelf was Norwich Union/Aviva's Equity Release Funding, which last issued in 2005.

JPMorgan declined to comment.