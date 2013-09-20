* Government institute to buy guaranteed RMBS
* New agency for Dutch capital market
* Public sector backing could cannibalise market funding
By Owen Sanderson
LONDON, Sept 20 (IFR) - Plans to lower the cost of Dutch
mortgages could lead to issuers turning away from RMBS and
covered bonds, shrinking these markets as cheap state-guaranteed
funds flood into Dutch banks.
The mortgage reforms, which have been worked on for several
months, were formally announced on Tuesday, though details have
not yet been finalised.
The plan is based on an agency, Nationale Hypotheek
Instelling (Dutch Mortgage Institute) buying the senior tranches
of RMBS from banks, and funding these purchases with
state-guaranteed hard bullet debt. Dutch pension funds, the
theory goes, will be more willing to channel funds into
mortgages via bonds issued by this agency than by buying whole
loans, RMBS or covered bonds in the market.
However, only mortgages which already have a state guarantee
(Nationale Hypotheek Garantie, or NHG, mortgages) will be
eligible to back the bonds. There are EUR159bn of these
mortgages outstanding, representing under 25% of the Dutch
market. The representation in RMBS pools is smaller.
To fund the rest of their mortgage books, banks will
continue market-based wholesale funding, but will probably start
stripping NHG mortgages from collateral pools for public RMBS
and covered bonds.
"The establishment of the NHI is unlikely to result in
substitution by RMBS/covered bond investors," said Rabobank's
ABS analysts in a research note. "From the issuance side
however, there will be some cannibalisation to other funding
instruments. The exact degree of substitution is dependent on
the costs of the explicit guarantee that will be charged by the
government to the originators."
The analysts envisage a materially lower share of NHG loans
(or even none), and a likely gradual shift to fewer NHG mortgage
loans in covered bond pools too.
According to Moody's, EUR40.32bn of NHG loans back RMBS,
19.6% of the total. Last year, the proportion was 17.6%.
However, this increase probably reflects the rapid shrinkage of
the Dutch RMBS market more than a shift towards using NHG loans
- ING's Orange Lion programme shrank more than EUR20bn year on
year.
WEIGHING UP THE COST
The cost of the new programme is the big remaining question.
KPMG estimated in a report that the government would charge
between 0bp and 8bp in guarantee fees for the bonds, while
borrowers themselves currently pay 85bp to get the underlying
mortgages guaranteed. There would also be a margin between
funding spread and asset spread to pay the agency's costs, and a
liquidity premium to pay over the Kingdom of the Netherlands.
The Rabobank analysts break it down as follows. Government
bonds are trading roughly 30bp through asset-swaps, with
top-tier covered bond issuers at around plus 15bp and five-year
second pay RMBS bonds around 90bp over Euribor.
They say: "In our view, funding levels of the NHI could be
very close to current covered bond levels of tier-one issuers,"
although it would be less collateral-intensive.
A treasury official at one Dutch bank with RMBS and covered
bond programmes questioned whether it was entirely necessary.
"It is designed for the conditions which prevailed two years
ago, when the markets were not open or expensive," he said.
"Vanilla RMBS funding in the market is still excessively
expensive in my view, but NHG-only funding and covered bonds are
open. It does not hurt but it solves a problem that does not
really exist."
The government commission which has designed the scheme
expects mortgage rates to fall 50bp.
Dutch RMBS and covered bonds showed little reaction
following the announcement, with the recent Storm 2013-IV deal
from Obvion bid around 100.03 and 100.06 - no more than a couple
of basis points from reoffer. ABN AMRO's EUR1.5bn 10-year
covered bond, priced at the end of August, was reoffer bid this
week.
NEW AGENCY IN THE NETHERLANDS
By confining the scheme to NHG-guaranteed mortgages and
senior tranches of RMBS, the government ensures it bears little
credit risk. However, it will be exposed to maturity mismatch
risk, as it will be funding true pass-through RMBS with hard
bullet bonds. This makes it more like Canada Housing Trust than
Fannie and Freddie in the United States.
At the same time, the NHG scheme, which was originally
intended to help first time buyers and low income households,
will be reformed.
The size of the NHG guarantee available to borrowers will be
cut to EUR225,000 from EUR265,000 by July 1 2016, which will
"reduce the scope of the NHG scheme (and the government's
exposure as back stop) and limit the market distortion it
causes". The tax relief on mortgage repayments, blamed partly
for encouraging Dutch households to take on debt, will be cut in
28 0.5% steps from 2014 onwards, down to 38%.
Dutch mortgages have some of the highest loan-to-value rates
in Europe, partly because the convention is to peg it to
foreclosure value, not to presumed market resale value. But this
leaves Dutch mortgages vulnerable to a house price crash.
S&P placed 29 Dutch RMBS tranches from 11 deals on
CreditWatch negative on Thursday, following an 8.5% year-on-year
decline in house prices during the second quarter of 2013.
Cheaper mortgages could help arrest this decline.
The Dutch mortgage scheme needs to tread a fine line between
supporting the market and charging an arm's length price for the
guarantee. This avoids consolidating the risk in state accounts,
while the structure also has to navigate EU state aid rules and
receive European Commission approval.
The new issuer will join Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten and
Nederlandse Waterschapsbank in the Dutch agency market, but the
new bonds should trade inside these two implicitly guaranteed
structures, thanks to the explicit state guarantee.
The government commission expects the new agency to have a
minimum funding size of around EUR50bn, likely to be raised over
five years.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Anil Mayre, Julian
Baker)