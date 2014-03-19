LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - Insurance companies could be
discouraged from investing in the securitisation market if
proposed European capital charges do not treat them the same as
other fixed income assets, Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday.
In their latest guidelines under Solvency II published in
December, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions
Authority (EIOPA) eased some of the capital charges for
insurers' securitisation holdings - including mortgage backed
securities. This included reducing the floor for capital charges
incurred for holding Triple A rated securitised paper to 4.3%
from 7%.
However, S&P said the decision to classify securitisation
investments as riskier than some other fixed income assets such
as covered bonds could harm insurers' appetite for the financial
product.
"While we believe that the December 2013 calibration changes
imply greater policymaker support for the European
securitisation market, we anticipate that unless capital
requirements fall further, many insurers would shun
securitisation investments," analysts at the ratings agency
wrote in a report.
The EIOPA rules classify investments into safer Type A
assets and riskier Type B investments. However, the S&P report
said it was unclear what proportion of future European
securitisation issuance would be classified as Type A because
certain practices, such as back-up servicing agreements, were
not common in securitisation.
S&P said this raised questions about other arrangements
qualified as provisions to ensure servicing continuity in the
event of servicer default - one of the requirements for Type A
classification. The agency also said it was unsure how insurers
could be sure securitised paper complied with the Type A
criteria.
The goal of the updated EIOPA rules is to better protect
investors during a crisis, but have been criticised for being
calibrated using the experience of the collapse of the US
subprime mortgage market.
The authors said the looser restrictions published in
December shows regulators are beginning to appreciate the crisis
in the United States "was the exception, rather than the rule"
with only 1.5% of European structured finance having defaulted,
according the agency.
"The revised proposals point to a growing recognition among
European policymakers that not all securitisations are created
alike", they wrote.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Anil Mayre)