LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - El Corte Ingles, the largest department store chain in Spain, has sold a securitisation deal backed by the debts of more than 14% of the Spanish population.

The deal, arranged by Deutsche Bank and Santander GBM, is the first foray into the capital markets for the retailer, after it concluded a EUR3.8bn bank debt refinancing in August.

Santander recently bought a 51% stake in the in-house finance arm of the company for EUR140m.

The securitisation, Secucor Finance 2013-1, is a EUR600m deal secured by 7.45m loans to 6.66m different obligors (the Spanish population is 47.2m). The loans are made through a combination of the store card programme of the retailer and term loans, with only 20.7% of the portfolio being the interest-bearing term loans.

Ordinary store cards, accounting for 35.8%, allow customers to finance all of their monthly purchases at the store interest-free because they pay off the balance by direct debit each month.

There has never been a store card securitisation placed from Spain or public ABS anywhere else in Europe, according to a banker on the deal, despite the strong reliance on the instruments since the credit crisis.

According to the ECB, eurozone users made EUR58.9bn of payments on "delayed debit" cards in 2012. Payments on "delayed debit" cards shot up from EUR3.4bn in 2006 to EUR42bn in 2007. By comparison, there were only EUR30.2bn worth of credit card transactions in 2012 (with only a small pop in 2007).

Bringing a securitisation backed by these kinds of assets is a challenge. As many users pay down their cards every month, it is hard to back term liabilities with these assets. The asset pool is also highly seasonal, with increases in loan balances particularly in the run up to Christmas.

To deal with the fluctuations of the balances, the deal includes a variable funding note, which the issuer uses to make sure that the senior notes are still protected by sufficient credit enhancement (20% minimum) even as asset balances change.

The EUR50m A2 note performs a similar function in reverse - if too much cash accumulates in the structure during the revolving period, the spare cash can be used to amortise the A2 note rather creating negative carry.

The EUR550m A1 note has an average life of 2.09 years - two years in which the issuer can include more eligible assets, followed by 0.09 years for the remaining assets to pay down. Both A1 and A2 notes pay coupon of 1ME+270bp, and were preplaced. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Alex Chambers and Anil Mayre)