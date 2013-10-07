* Libyan wanted for 1998 embassy bombings seized in Tripoli
* Libyan prime minister seeks explanation for "kidnapping"
* Somali port raid on al Shabaab fails to take target
* Kerry: "Terrorist organisations can run but they can't
hide"
By Ghaith Shennib and Abdi Sheikh
TRIPOLI/MOGADISHU, Oct 6 Two U.S. raids in
Africa show the United States is pressuring al Qaeda, officials
said on Sunday, though a failure in Somalia and an angry
response in Libya also highlighted Washington's woes.
In Tripoli, U.S. forces snatched a Libyan wanted over the
bombings of the American embassy in Nairobi 15 years ago and
whisked him out of the country, prompting Secretary of State
John Kerry to say that al Qaeda leaders "can run but they can't
hide."
But the capture of Nazih al-Ragye, better known as Abu Anas
al-Liby, also provoked a complaint about the "kidnap" from the
Western-backed Libyan prime minister, who faces a backlash from
armed Islamists who have carved out a share of power since the
West helped Libyan rebels oust Muammar Gaddafi two years ago.
In Somalia, Navy SEALS stormed ashore into the al Shabaab
stronghold of Barawe but, a U.S. official said, they failed to
capture or kill the target among the Somali allies of al Qaeda.
U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told
Reuters the target was a Kenyan of Somali origin known as
Ikrima, described as a foreign fighter commander for al Shabaab
in Somalia.
Ikrima, whose real name is Abdikadar Mohamed Abdikadar, was
linked with now-dead al Qaeda operatives Harun Fazul and Saleh
Nabhan, who had roles in the 1998 embassy bombing in Nairobi and
in the 2002 attacks on a hotel and airline in Mombasa, U.S.
officials said.
One official said the U.S. operation in Somalia was not in
direct response to last month's al Shabaab attack on the
Westgate mall in Nairobi that killed at least 67. It was not
known if Ikrima was connected to that attack, the official said.
Kerry, on a visit to Indonesia, said President Barack
Obama's administration was "pleased with the results" of the
combined assaults early on Saturday. "We hope this makes clear
that the United States of America will never stop in its effort
to hold those accountable who conduct acts of terror," he said.
Two years after Navy SEALS tracked down and killed al Qaeda
founder Osama bin Laden in Pakistan, a decade after al Qaeda's
Sept. 11 attacks on the United States in 2001, the twin
operation demonstrated the reach of U.S. military forces in
Africa, where Islamist militancy has been growing.
The forays also spotlighted Somalia's status as a fragmented
haven for al Qaeda allies more than 20 years after Washington
intervened in vain in its civil war and Libya's descent into an
anarchic battleground.
Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel said they showed Washington
would "spare no effort to hold terrorists accountable."
LIBYA RISKS
Clearly aware of the risks to his government of complicity
in the snatching of Liby, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said: "The
Libyan government is following the news of the kidnapping of a
Libyan citizen who is wanted by U.S. authorities.
"The Libyan government has contacted U.S. authorities to ask
them to provide an explanation."
Kerry declined to say whether his government had told Libya
of the raid to capture Al-Liby, whom he called a "legal and
appropriate target" for the U.S. military.
Another U.S. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity
that the Libyan government had been notified of the operation,
but did not say when.
"The United States of America is going to do everything in
its power that is legal and appropriate in order to enforce the
law and protect our security," Kerry said, when asked what
perception was left when the U.S. military snatched people off
the streets of foreign countries.
He added: "He will now have an opportunity to defend himself
and to be appropriately brought to justice in a court of law."
Liby is a suspect in the 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies
in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 civilians.
His whereabouts were unclear on Sunday, but in similar prior
cases, the United States has held detainees aboard ship. U.S.
Navy vessels in the Mediterranean, as well as bases in Italy and
Germany, would be just a short flight away.
Liby's son, Abdullah al Ragye, 19, told reporters at the
family home that men had pulled up in four cars, drugged his
father, dragged him from his vehicle and driven off with him.
"They had a Libyan look and Libyan accents," he said. It was
not clear if the men were linked to the Libyan state, which may
either have sought to keep its distance or been sidelined by
Washington for fear of leaks.
The U.S. raid would show Libya was no refuge for
"international terrorists", said Abdul Bassit Haroun, a former
Islamist militia commander who works with the Libyan government.
Islamist militants, like those blamed for the deadly attack
on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi a year ago, would hit back
violently, he warned. "This won't just pass," Haroun said.
"There will be a strong reaction in order to take revenge
because this is one of the most important al Qaeda figures."
SOMALI CHAOS
Somalia's Western-backed government said it did cooperate
with Washington, though its control of much of the country,
including the port of Barawe, 180 km (110 miles) south of the
capital, Mogadishu, is limited by powerful armed groups.
"We have collaboration with the world and with neighbouring
countries in the battle against al Shabaab," Prime Minister Abdi
Farah Shirdon said when asked of Somalia's role in the raid.
Somali police said seven people were killed in Barawe. U.S.
officials said their forces took no casualties but broke off the
fighting to avoid harming civilians.
A Somali intelligence official said a Chechen commander, who
might have been the Americans' target, was wounded.
In Somalia, al Shabaab spokesman Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab
told Reuters no senior figure was present when the Americans
came ashore. "Ordinary fighters lived in the house and they
bravely counterattacked and chased off the attackers," he said.
From Nigeria in the west, through Mali, Algeria and Libya to
Somalia and Kenya in the east, Africa has seen major attacks on
its own people and on Western economic interests, including an
Algerian desert gas plant in January and the Nairobi mall as
well as the killing of the U.S. ambassador in Libya a year ago.
Western intelligence experts say there are growing links
among Islamist militants across North Africa, who share al
Qaeda's goal of a strict Islamic state and the expulsion of
Western interests from Muslim lands.
Liby, said to have fled Gaddafi's police state to join bin
Laden in Sudan in the 1990s before getting political asylum in
Britain, may have been part of that bid to form an operational
base, analysts say.