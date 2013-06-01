By David Alexander
| SINGAPORE, June 1
SINGAPORE, June 1 The U.S. military will devote
more air power, ground troops and high-tech weaponry to the
Asia-Pacific region as it moves ahead with a strategic
rebalance, the U.S. defense chief said on Saturday in a speech
that accused China of cyber incursions.
In remarks laying out his vision for regional security,
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel assured allies and partners at the
annual Shangri-La Security Dialogue in Singapore that the United
States was fully able to continue its strategic pivot to the
region despite budget constraints at home.
"It would be unwise and short-sighted to conclude ... that
our commitment to the rebalance cannot be sustained," he said in
prepared remarks, noting the United States represented 40
percent of global defense spending even under the "most extreme
budget scenarios."
Hagel sketched out some of the region's thorniest security
issues, including North Korea's effort to develop nuclear
weapons and missiles, competing territorial claims in the seas
around China and disruptive activity in space and cyberspace.
While noting U.S. concerns about cyber intrusions linked to
the Chinese government and military, Hagel underscored his
belief that resolving many regional security issues would
require closer cooperation between Washington and Beijing.
"Building a positive and constructive relationship with
China is ... an essential part of America's rebalance to Asia,"
he said. "While the U.S. and China will have our differences ...
the key is for those differences to be addressed on the basis of
a continuous and respectful dialogue."
The speech to the Asian security summit was Hagel's first as
defense secretary. But as a U.S. senator he was an early
supporter of the event, led the U.S. congressional delegation to
the inaugural session a dozen years ago and has addressed the
group several times.
Hagel emphasized U.S. efforts to deepen ties with allies and
partners in the region through both bilateral and multilateral
engagement. He announced he was inviting defense ministers from
the ASEAN grouping of nations to a first-ever U.S.-hosted
meeting in Hawaii next year.
"Relationships, trust and confidence are what matter most in
the region," Hagel said.
The U.S. defense chief used the speech to underscore his
long experience with Asia - from his military service in
Vietnam, to business travels in China as a cell phone executive
to later visits to the region as a U.S. senator.
"What I took away from all these experiences was a firm
belief that the arc of the 21st century would be shaped by
events here in Asia," Hagel said, adding that was clear the
United States would need to rebalance its resources toward the
region once it ended its wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Hagel's predecessor, Leon Panetta, told the Shangri-La
gathering last year that the United States would commit 60
percent of its naval forces to the Asia-Pacific by 2020, a shift
of about eight ships from the current deployment.
Building on that, Hagel told the conference the U.S. Air
Force would commit 60 percent of its overseas-based aircraft and
airmen to the region - about the same level as now - while U.S.
Army troops and Marines would resume their Asia-Pacific roles as
they draw down following the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Hagel said in the future the Pentagon would "prioritize
deployments" of its most advanced weapons systems to the
Pacific, including the radar-evading F-22 Raptor jet fighter,
the stealth F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and the Virginia-class
fast attack submarine.
He indicated the region could soon see other advanced
systems as well, noting the Navy planned to deploy a directed
energy laser weapon on the USS Ponce next year and last month
successfully launched an experimental jet drone from an aircraft
carrier for the first time.
"Combined with new concepts, doctrine and plans that
integrate these new technologies and other game-changing
capabilities, we will ensure freedom of action throughout the
region well into the future," Hagel said.
(Reporting By David Alexander; Editing by Michael Perry)