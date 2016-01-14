MANILA Jan 14 The Philippines' Security Bank said on Thursday it has agreed to sell 20 percent of the bank to Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd (BTMU) in a deal worth 36.9 billion pesos ($774 million).

Security Bank said in a statement its board accepted BTMU's offer for a strategic partnership, allowing the bank to become the second largest shareholder of the Philippine lender. BTMU is the core banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , Japan's biggest lender.

The transaction is expected to be completed within the first half of 2016, subject to local regulatory approvals.

The transaction will be the largest equity investment in a Philippine financial institution by a foreign investor, Security Bank said. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)