TOKYO Jan 14 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ is in final talks to buy a 20 percent stake in Security Bank Corp of the Philippines for about 100 billion yen ($850 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The deal was first reported by Japan's Nikkei business daily, which said the core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) would invest in Security Bank through a private placement of its stock and become its second-largest shareholder.

MUFG officials were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 117.4000 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)