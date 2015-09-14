* Estonia's volunteer militia grows 10 pct since 2014
* NATO nation uneasy about Russia's role in Ukraine
By David Mardiste
PALA, Estonia, Sept 14 Members of Estonia's
part-time militia crouch in a sandy trench on a hilltop as
machine gun fire echoes through rain washed forest. Russia may
be some way off but it is wariness of a vast neighbour that is
swelling the force's ranks, drawing labourers and and office
workers alike to a grueling exercise.
The Defence League of the Baltic State has grown 10 percent
to almost 16,000 soldiers since Russian President Vladimir
Putin's annexation of Crimea last year and support for rebels in
eastern Ukraine raised security fears in the small NATO nation.
"Young people today want to do their bit for the defence of
their country," medic Riho Mannik, 35, said near a dug-in mortar
position during the exercise of 700 volunteers, near the village
of Pala 160 kms (100 miles) from the Russian border.
Mannik, who works as an ambulance team leader in his normal
job, said young people can also learn skills from the military
to help "their civilian life and their job prospects."
The Kremlin denies Western charges it fomented rebellion in
Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine. But Tallinn fears the Kremlin
could incite unrest among Estonia's own ethnic Russian, who
account for some 25 percent of the population, concentrated in
Tallinn and around Narva near the border.
Its fears are shared by the other Baltic states ruled from
Moscow from World War Two until 1991 - Lithuania and Latvia.
Weary after a night in early September camping out in the
rain in teams of attackers and defenders, an assault on the
hilltop starts with simulated 81 mm mortar rounds and bursts of
machinegun and small arms fire - all blanks.
Soldiers in camouflage gear run around the forest's hills
and gullies and eventually, exercise umpires with blue tags on
their uniforms say the attackers have suffered heavy losses and
been repulsed.
But they are expected to regroup and hit the dug-in
positions again in the exercise, dubbed "Northern Frog".
Apart from worries about Ukraine, many Estonians were
angered by the sentencing in Russia last month of an Estonian
police officer, Eston Kohver, to 15 years in prison on charges
of espionage.
Tallinn say he was illegally abducted at gunpoint from a
border crossing in September 2014 by Russians using radio
jamming equipment and smoke grenades. Russia says Kohver was on
Russian territory.
"The kidnapping ... made communication security and cyber
defence even more important parts of our defence," Lieutenant
Colonel Marek Laanisto, commander the Viru district of the
Defence League, said as soldiers wearing headphones in a light
truck tapped away on laptops.
NATO accuses Moscow of stepping up its military air and sea
activity in the Nordic region. But Moscow denies any aggression
and argues that the Western alliance has adopted a threatening
posture towards Russia by incorporating the Baltic states into
NATO after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
SURGE
In the first half of this year, the number of soldiers in
the Defence League, under the command of the Estonian Ministry
of Defence and military HQ, rose by 504 to 15,577.
Numbers surged by 935 in 2014, almost all after Russia's
annexation of Crimea in March. By contrast, just 324 people
joined in all of 2013.
With an ageing, declining population of just 1.3 million,
the regular Estonian defence forces have around 3,200
prof-essional personnel. Estonia is one of few NATO nations to
spend a NATO goal of two percent of gross domestic product on
defence.
The smallest of the three Baltic countries, Estonia has
maintained conscription for men over 18 since independence from
the former Soviet Union in 1991, so it has a reserve of 60,000
who have completed basic military training.
Many in the Defence League - aged from 18 with no upper
limit although all have to pass a fitness test - volunteer their
weekends and week nights for training and attending yearly
exercises like Northern Frog.
An emergency force, it can also be used to help in civil
emergencies such as floods.
On a nearby hill, sergeant 1st class Taavi Saimre, who
signed up this spring and is a member of the cyber defence unit,
listens to the radio chatter.
"I was also influenced to join by the events in Ukraine,"
said Saimre, 41.
(Reporting by David Mardiste, editing by Alister Doyle and
Ralph Boulton)