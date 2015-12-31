UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Dec 31 Police in Munich, Germany, evacuated two train stations on Thursday night after indications of a planned attack, CNBC reported.
Police said in a tweet that people should avoid crowds and train stations, according to CNBC.
(Writing by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.