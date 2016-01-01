UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BERLIN Jan 1 German police took the decision to shut down two main train stations in Munich after receiving "very concrete information" from the intelligence service of a friendly country that the Islamic State militant group had planned to carry out attacks in the southern city on New Year's Eve, Bavaria Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told a news conference on Friday.
Munich police chief Hubertus Andrae said the militant group had planned to use suicide bombers in the attack. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Neil Fullick))
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.