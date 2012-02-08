BRIEF-Campbell Soup Co announces increase aggregate savings target to $450 mln by end of 2020
* Identified additional areas of savings opportunity, leading co to increase aggregate savings target to $450 million by end of 2020
CANCUN, Mexico Feb 8 Russia's Kaspersky Lab reported that sales growth slowed substantially last year as the world's No. 4 maker of anti-virus software said its business was starting to mature.
The company, co-founded by computer security expert Eugene Kaspersky, said that sales grew 14 percent last year. That is down from growth of 38 percent in the prior year.
Revenue totalled $612 million last year. The company declined to provide profit figures.
Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Garry Kondakov downplayed the decline, saying that the drop was a result of the company's maturation.
"I think it is natural," he said at a press briefing in Cancun, Mexico.
He said that Kaspersky Lab's sales were still growing faster than the overall anti-virus market. (Reporting By Jim Finkle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Highland Copper Company announces appointment of Denis Miville-Deschenes as President and CEO
* Now deploying LTE-U technology in LTE network, following FCC certification of equipment from strategic partners Ericsson and Nokia Source text: (http://t-mo.co/2mcF219) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)