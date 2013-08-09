* Evidence of links between Benghazi, In Amenas attackers
By Lamine Chikhi and Myra MacDonald
ALGIERS/LONDON Aug 9 Inquiries into the bloody
assault on an Algerian gas plant are uncovering increasing
evidence of contacts between the assailants and the jihadis
involved in killing the U.S. ambassador to Libya nearly a year
ago.
The extent of the contacts between the militants is still
unclear and nobody is sure there was a direct link between the
attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi and the carnage at In
Amenas, where 39 foreign hostages were killed in January.
But the findings, according to three sources with separate
knowledge of U.S. investigations, shed some light on the
connections between Al Qaeda affiliates stretching ever further
across North and West Africa.
The lack of detail, meanwhile, highlights the paucity of
intelligence on jihadis whose rise has been fuelled by the 2011
Arab uprisings and who have shown ready to strike scattered
Western targets including mines and energy installations.
That makes the region an even greater worry for Western
countries at a time of heightened security over the threat of
more al Qaeda attacks in the Middle East and North Africa.
At the centre of the web is Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb
(AQIM), which has expanded far from its Algerian birthplace and
now has links to other jihadi groups in Maghreb countries,
including Tunisia and Libya. Their shared ideology combines with
other, often financial, interests.
"Its leaders are survivors; they are opportunists," said
Stephen Tankel, an Assistant Professor at American University in
Washington.
"And now the environment throughout the Maghreb has become
conducive to expansion as well," said Tankel, who is writing a
book on how jihadis adapted after the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on
the United States.
EXPANSION DRIVE
AQIM grew from the factions that fought Algeria's civil war
in the 1990s. With its central leadership hidden in the
mountains of northern Algeria, it pledged its allegiance to al
Qaeda six years ago as one of the poles of global jihad.
Despite being driven from large parts of the West African
state of Mali by a French-led military operation early this
year, AQIM militants are strengthening their presence elsewhere.
Four months after the In Amenas raid, the attack's
mastermind, Mokhtar Belmokhtar - who has strained but
functioning relations with AQIM's leadership - claimed
responsibility for an attack on a uranium mine run by France's
Areva in Niger far to the south.
Belmokhtar has also launched attacks in the past in
Mauritania, while AQIM uses the centuries-old Mauritanian
tradition of Islamic scholarship to give religious justification
to its actions - as well as increasing its regional appeal.
With tension growing in Tunisia between opposition
secularists and the Islamist government, hardline Salafists are
an increasingly important part of the equation there.
AQIM is believed to be involved in fighting with the
Tunisian army on the Tunisian-Algerian border, according to an
Algerian security source.
At the same time, AQIM is building links with groups such as
the Ansar al-Sharia Tunisia, which seeks to expand its followers
through Salafist missionary work or "dawa" rather than violent
jihad.
"My own take is that there is a great deal of overlap
between these groups," said Daveed Gartenstein-Ross at the
Foundation for Defense of Democracies and an expert on al Qaeda.
FROM BENGHAZI TO IN AMENAS
AQIM's links to Libyan groups have grown stronger during the
chaos that ensued after the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi,
who had kept all Islamists in check.
Some of the men involved in the Algerian raid took part in
the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi on Sept. 11, 2012,
when Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans
died, one source with knowledge of the inquiry said.
A second source said there had definitely been some kind of
contact between the Benghazi and In Amenas attackers but could
not say to what extent.
A third source said some of the jihadis at In Amenas had
bought weapons and stayed for months in the Libyan city of El
Aouinet near the Algerian border, where they met some of the men
behind the Benghazi attack.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the sources would not be
quoted on where they got their information.
The United States has not said who was behind the Benghazi
attack, though the Ansar al-Sharia Libya - a loose group of
Salafists in eastern Libya - is a prime suspect. The name
"ansar" means helpers.
Al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri had called for revenge
attacks on Americans in Libya the day before the attack on the
consulate, but there was no claim of responsibility from al
Qaeda's central leadership in Pakistan or AQIM - which usually
releases statements through a Mauritanian news agency.
LIMITED INTELLIGENCE
Despite the growing suspicions of a connection between the
attacks at Benghazi and In Amenas, intelligence is scant.
Security agencies have not even found out whether Libya,
Mali or both countries served as the bases for the attack on the
gas plant run by BP, Statoil and Algerian
state-owned Sonatrach.
"These groups are so fluid and move so quickly that we can't
say with any certainty where they were," said a fourth, Western,
intelligence source.
Even compared to other al Qaeda groups, AQIM has shown an
ability to evade intelligence services.
Terrain and geography help: The United States has only two
or three surveillance drones in a region bigger than western
Europe. Telling militants apart from traders and smugglers in
the Sahara's rock and sand is not easy from the sky.
For Western intelligence agencies, the Sahara was never as
much a focus as regions such as the Arabian peninsula or
Pakistan.
Fragile African states to the south of the Sahara have
limited capacity for intelligence gathering.
Algeria's more robust security services have a record of
infiltrating local Islamist groups, but AQIM's increased spread
has allowed it to recruit new faces unknown to the Algerians:
two of the attackers at In Amenas were Canadians.
None of the security sources nor the diplomats interviewed
had a clear idea as to where AQIM's forward bases were now.
Some thought they could still be in the Ifgoghas mountains
in Mali's north, others that the jihadis would gravitate to
Libya to buy weapons, but might avoid setting up there because
the country's myriad armed factions make it too unstable for
them.
"The next safe haven will be Niger," suggested one Algerian
source. Countries across the region reject any suggestion that
their own soil could harbour AQIM's latest desert base.
One thing intelligence services agree on is that AQIM will
become a greater threat as it spreads further from its roots,
rather than fragmenting.
Few experts are ready to guess where the jihadis might
strike next, but with oil and gas installations across North
Africa and Western-run mining and energy firms established on
the Sahara's southern fringes, there is no shortage of potential
targets.