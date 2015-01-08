MADRID Jan 8 A suspicious package at Madrid's Nuevos Ministerios train station did not contain anything dangerous, a Madrid government official and police said on Thursday.

The local and metro station and parts of the local transport network were reopened after police confirmed the package was safe.

Following an armed attack on a French magazine in which twelve people were shot dead on Wednesday, Spain raised its security level to protect critical infrastructure.

