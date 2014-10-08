By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 8 A U.S. appeals court is set
to hear arguments on Wednesday on whether the Federal Bureau of
Investigation can force Internet and telecommunications firms to
turn over customer records without revealing the government's
demands.
A lower court judge in San Francisco previously ruled such
gag orders were unconstitutional in a lawsuit filed by an
undisclosed telecom company. The government's appeal of that
decision will be heard by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Tech companies have sought to clarify their relationships
with U.S. law enforcement and spying agencies, especially after
revelations by former National Security Agency contractor Edward
Snowden that outlined the depth of U.S. spying capabilities
.
Twitter Inc, for instance, sued the U.S. Department
of Justice on Tuesday following months of fruitless negotiations
over how much information the company could disclose about
government surveillance.
In the case at the 9th Circuit, the plaintiff telecom
company says the FBI's gag orders surrounding so-called
"national security letters" represent an "unprecedented grant of
authority" and violate the First Amendment.
The government, meanwhile, calls such secrecy "vital" in
national security cases because public disclosure could
interfere with the probe or endanger someone's physical safety.
Tech companies including Google Inc, Microsoft
Corp and Facebook Inc filed legal arguments
against the government in the case.
The government may not "foist a gag order upon the
involuntary recipient of an NSL," the companies wrote, "let
alone prohibit the recipient from even reporting periodically
the aggregate number of such demands that it receives."
The case will be heard by Judges Sandra Ikuta, N.R. Smith
and Mary Murguia. Ikuta and Smith were both nominated by
President George W. Bush, and Murguia was a President Barack
Obama nominee.
The case in the 9th Circuit is Under Seal vs. Eric Holder
Jr., 13-1597.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)