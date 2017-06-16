By Andrew Berlin
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the
midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout
debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver
included in the capital structure, according to sources.
While the negotiations are still fluid, lead underwriter
Deutsche Bank has told some accounts to expect the revolver to
remain as originally structured, rather than be made pari passu
with the proposed US$870m term loan B, and an increase in the
spread on the term loan to as much as 450bp over Libor, from
initial guidance of 375bp-400bp over Libor, two of the sources
said. The 1% floor and 99.5 original issue discount on the loan
would not be changed.
Deustche plans to officially roll out the new terms on
Monday, one of the sources said. Commitments were initially due
June 15.
The financing currently consists of a US$150m five-year
first-out revolver, the US$870m seven-year term loan B, and a
US$280m eight-year second-lien term loan. The second-lien
tranche, which is guided at 800bp-825bp over Libor with a 1%
floor and a 99 offering price, was oversubscribed as of earlier
this week. Several potential first-lien lenders committed
conditionally upon a pari passu revolver, or alternatively,
higher pricing.
The existing structure is particularly problematic for
Collateralized Loan Obligations, which make up a large portion
of the existing lender base, because the vehicles place capacity
restrictions on junior-lien debt. Effectively, the first-out
revolver turns the first-lien into a second-lien.
Securus is marketing the deal at 4.7 times first-lien
leverage, including an anticipated US$20m draw on the revolver
at close, and 6.0 times total leverage, based on pro forma
adjusted Ebitda of US$191m for the trailing 12 months ending
March 31, including US$10m of synergies. That degree of leverage
has been deemed by some investors as too high, in light of
ongoing regulatory risk.
New sponsor Platinum Equity is contributing US$487m in fresh
equity, while management is rolling over about US$35m, for
roughly 31% of capitalization.
The revolver is rated BB/B1 by Standard & Poor’s and
Moody’s, respectively. The first- and second-lien tranches are
rated B/B2 and CCC+/Caa2. The issuer is rated B/B3.
A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment. Platinum
Equity did not respond to requests for comment.
