BERLIN Nov 28 Germany has approved Canadian
smartphone maker Blackberry's planned acquisition of
Secusmart, the encryption technology of which is used to protect
the mobile devices of top politicians including Chancellor
Angela Merkel.
The deal is part of new Chief Executive John Chen's effort
to enhance Blackberry's appeal for security conscious clients
such as government agencies as it seeks to regain ground lost to
Apple's iPhone and rival devices powered by Google's
Android operating system.
The German government said after the acquisition
announcement in July that it would examine whether the purchase
of Secusmart, a privately-held firm based in Duesseldorf, might
pose a threat to German security interests.
The issue was particularly sensitive in Germany, given that
the deal was announced after revelations that U.S. intelligence
agencies had listened in on phone conversations that Merkel made
from a non-encrypted phone.
Merkel and other members of the German government have
Blackberry mobile devices with Secusmart encryption.
"The German government has examined the planned purchase of
Secusmart by Blackberry and given its approval for it to go
ahead," an economy ministry spokeswoman said on Friday,
declining to confirm the conditions under which Berlin had given
the green light.
According to media reports, Germany insisted that the
Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) be granted certain
access and control rights related to the code used in the
Blackberry operating system.
Germany has reportedly also won assurances from Blackberry
that confidential information would not be passed on to foreign
intelligence agencies.
