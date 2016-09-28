Sept 28 Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Canada's second-biggest public pension fund, said it invested $500 million in Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc, a company that manages third-party claims in the United States.

CDPQ said it would hold a "significant" minority interest in Sedgwick.

Private equity firm KKR & Co is the majority shareholder in Sedgwick, while Stone Point Capital LLC and other management investors are its minority shareholders. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)