UPDATE 2-Japan hopes to leave farms out of US economic talks - sources
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds U.S. reaction)
Aug 12 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Monday put Sedgwick, Kansas's A-minus long-term existing general obligation rating on negative watch.
The rating agency said it took the action because the city has failed to provide information of satisfactory quality to maintain ratings.
"Failure to receive the requested information by Aug. 29, 2013, will likely result in our suspension of the affected rating, preceded, in accordance with our policies, by any change to the rating that we consider appropriate given available information," S&P said.
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds U.S. reaction)
BEIJING, March 9 China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, dropped to 1.15 trillion yuan ($166.43 billion) in February from a record 3.74 trillion yuan in January, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.
FRANKFURT, March 9 Spain's former central bank deputy governor has asked to be replaced on the internal judicial body of the European Central Bank's banking supervision arm pending an investigation into his role in Bankia's stock market flotation, the ECB said on Thursday.