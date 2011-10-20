MELBOURNE Oct 21 Australian online advertising company Seek and Macquarie Capital are planning an initial public offering on the Nasdaq of their jointly owned Chinese website Zhaopin, the Australian Financial Review reported on Friday.

In an unsourced report, the newspaper said about $200 million of stock was likely to be sold, valuing the Chinese company at more than $1 billion. Macquarie Group and Credit Suisse have been appointed lead managers of the IPO.

It said Seek owns 56.1 percent of Zhaopin, the second-largest online job ads company in China, and Macquarie Capital holds 38 percent.

Seek Chief Executive Andrew Bassat was quoted in the report as saying a Nasdaq listing was "pure speculation" and "there is certainly nothing imminent".

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)