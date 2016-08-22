(Adds comment from CEO and analyst, details on earnings)
SYDNEY Aug 22 Australian job classifieds portal
Seek Ltd said on Monday its underlying annual profit
fell 4.2 percent, hit by a downturn in Brazil's economy and a
plunge in earnings from its education business.
The company's underlying profit excluding one-off costs was
A$178.9 million ($136 million) in 2015-16, compared with A$186.8
million the previous year and below an average of analysts'
forecasts of A$181.5 million.
Shares in Seek fell 2.5 percent on the result, in a flat
Australian market, though they had recovered by 0223 GMT. The
company announced a final dividend of 19 cents, compared with 17
cents in 2015.
"There's nothing terribly much to be disappointed about, but
nothing to move the needle the other way either," Commonwealth
Securities analyst Tom Piotrowski said.
Chief Executive Andrew Bassat said earnings had "bottomed
out" in the education arm, where revenue from online courses
fell 48 percent due to competition and tighter rules for
accessing government subsidies.
International revenue, which is mainly drawn from operations
in China, Brazil and Mexico, rose 18.1 percent to A$592.3
million and has grown as a proportion of Seek's income.
But Seek's Brazilian business reported a 23 percent fall in
revenue due to slowing economic growth there, said Isar Mazer,
managing director of Seek's international operations.
"When the economy recovers, we're very confident that the
business will recover with it," he said.
If investments in early-stage businesses were stripped out,
net underlying profit was A$198.1 million, exceeding guidance of
A$195 million. The company reaffirmed its profit guidance for
2017, excluding early-stage investments, of A$215-220 million.
Seek's overall net profit, which was boosted by the sale of
its stake in international student placement service IDP
Education, was A$357.1 million.
($1 = 1.3151 Australian dollars)
