BRIEF-Genesis qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Says Q4 revenue $28.1 million versus $36.6 million in Q4 2015
SYDNEY Aug 20 Seek Ltd, Australia's largest jobs website by clicks, said on Wednesday its annual net profit before exceptional items rose 27 percent, just missing analyst expectations, as it expanded its business and market conditions improved.
Net profit excluding significant items came in at A$179.7 million ($167 million) for the year to June 30, compared with A$141.10 million the previous year.
The average forecast of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S was A$182.06 million.
Seek has been benefiting from aggressive expansion throughout Asia. In June, Chinese jobs site Zhaopin Ltd , in which Seek has a majority stake, listed at a strong premium on the New York Stock Exhchange.
(1 US dollar = 1.0758 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Richard Pullin)
March 21 U.S. organic food delivery service Sun Basket has hired banks for an initial public offering (IPO) that could come in the second half of the year, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
March 22 Gold prices on Wednesday held firm close to near 3-week highs touched the session before, buoyed as the dollar weakened and equities fell on doubts over U.S. President Donald Trump's economic agenda. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,245.21 per ounce by 00340 GMT. On Tuesday, it touched its strongest since March 2 at $1,247.60. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,245.60.