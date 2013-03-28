March 28 Seer Mortgage Capital Inc, which invests in mortgage-backed securities, filed with U.S. securities and Exchange commission to raise up to $100 million through an initial public offering of its shares.

The company did not disclose the number of shares it planned to sell or their expected price range.

Seer Mortgage Capital, which plans to qualify as a real estate investment trust, expects to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SEER."

Deutsche Bank Securities and Citigroup Global Markets are acting as the lead underwriters of the offering. ()

Seer Mortgage Capital is externally managed and advised by Seer Mortgage Capital Advisor LLC, a unit of Seer Capital Management LP.

Seer Mortgage Capital is currently owned by Philip Weingord, the founder and chief executive of Seer Capital Management.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.